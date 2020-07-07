Momoland's label issues warning against malicious commenters

Momoland's label has issued a legal warning against malicious commenters.



On July 7, MLD Entertainment stated the agency would be taking legal action against malicious commenters. The label stated, "We're making this statement because there has been an increase in comments with excessive slander and insults as Momoland become more active in communicating with their fans on their fan cafe and social media. Momoland have been experiencing extreme distress due to malicious comments that take various forms, such as anonymous posts and private accounts. As an agency, we've judged the situation has become too harsh for us to overlook."



MLD Entertainment then shared the label has been blocking social media accounts and demoting fan cafe members, stating, "If these measures prove ineffective and the current situation doesn't improve, then we'll institute a ban on anonymous comments and take strong legal action."



In other news, Momoland recently signed with ICM Partners in preparations for their global promotions.