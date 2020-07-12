8

10

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

BLACKPINK nabs 2nd consecutive #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from Kim Chung Ha, Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, DONGKIZ I:KAN made their unit debut with "Y.O.U," EXID's Solji made her solo debut with "Rains Again," Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi made their unit debut with "Monster," SF9 came back with "Summer Breeze," Yu Seung Woo made his comeback with "Walk," Chungha returned with "Play," and Ha Hyun Sang made his comeback with "Close." The current 'Inkigayo' MCs (MONSTA X's Minhyuk, NCT's Jaehyun, and April's Naeun) also performed a special stage of UP's 1997 single "The Sea."

As for the winner, the nominees were Sunmi's "Pporappippam," MAMAMOO Hwa Sa's "Maria," and BLACKPINK's "How You Like That." In the end, BLACKPINK secured their second consecutive 'Inkigayo' win with "How You Like That."

Other performers were Golden Child, DIA, VERIVERY, Stray Kids, AB6IX, Weeekly, and UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

SPECIAL STAGE: MONSTA X's Minhyuk, NCT's Jaehyun, and April's Naeun

==

DEBUT: Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi

==

COMEBACK: SF9

==
COMEBACK: Chungha

==
Stray Kids

==

BLACKPINK

  1. AB6IX
  2. Naeun
  3. DIA
  4. Solji
  5. Golden Child
  6. Kim Chung Ha
  7. Hwa Sa
  8. Minhyuk
  9. Jaehyun
  10. Irene
  11. Seulgi
  12. SF9
  13. Stray Kids
  14. Sunmi
  15. Lee Jin Hyuk
  16. VERIVERY
  17. Weeekly
  18. Yoo Seung Woo
  19. INKIGAYO
  20. DONGKIZ I:KAN
  21. HA HYUN SANG
3 889 Share 44% Upvoted

0

killthislove00475 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Every time I see a performance of Monster, I like it even more somehow. It's amazing how much charisma and stage presence just two people can have.

Share

0

Suho_89-77 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Congratulations.

Pressed Army will downvote this article again.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND