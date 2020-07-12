BLACKPINK nabs 2nd consecutive #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from Kim Chung Ha, Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, DONGKIZ I:KAN made their unit debut with "Y.O.U," EXID's Solji made her solo debut with "Rains Again," Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi made their unit debut with "Monster," SF9 came back with "Summer Breeze," Yu Seung Woo made his comeback with "Walk," Chungha returned with "Play," and Ha Hyun Sang made his comeback with "Close." The current 'Inkigayo' MCs (MONSTA X's Minhyuk, NCT's Jaehyun, and April's Naeun) also performed a special stage of UP's 1997 single "The Sea."



As for the winner, the nominees were Sunmi's "Pporappippam," MAMAMOO Hwa Sa's "Maria," and BLACKPINK's "How You Like That." In the end, BLACKPINK secured their second consecutive 'Inkigayo' win with "How You Like That."

Other performers were Golden Child, DIA, VERIVERY, Stray Kids, AB6IX, Weeekly, and UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





SPECIAL STAGE: MONSTA X's Minhyuk, NCT's Jaehyun, and April's Naeun

DEBUT: Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi

COMEBACK: SF9

COMEBACK: Chungha

Stray Kids

BLACKPINK