Shin Hyun Joon's former manager requests reinvestigation into actor's alleged Propofol use

Shin Hyun Joon's former manager Kim Kwang Sub requested a reinvestigation into the actor's alleged Propofol use.



The former manager and former head of his agency HJ Film previously accused Shin Hyun Joon of mistreatment and inadequate pay, which the label and actor then denied. On July 13, Kim Kwang Sub then filed a report with the Seoul Gangnam Police Station, claiming the actor should be reinvestigated for illegal Propofol use.



According to the report, Kim claimed he and Shin Hyun Joon met with an investigator for the prosecution, and the investigator showed the actor evidence of Propofol injection in his records. Shin Hyun Joon then explained he sometimes received the drug as treatment for his back pain, and the investigator requested a medical certificate. As Kim is unaware what happened after the fact, he requested a reinvestigation into Shin Hyun Joon and information on how the investigation ended.



Shin Hyun Joon then spoke up on the matter, stating, "I've been quietly making money in the entertainment industry, but recently, I've been in so much pain. I'm in a situation in which I have to be careful about everything. I still don't know why he's being like this. The public has a lot to be confused and exhausted about, but every day the issues that should be between the two of us are exploding in the public eye. I'm especially hurt because he can call me if he's upset about something. I feel discouraged."



As for the illegal Propofol use accusations, the actor explained he received the drug for back pain, and the investigation ended with the acknowledgment that it was for proper treatment. Shin Hyun Joon concluded, "He's trying to dig up old dirt. I don't know why he's being like this... I have no idea what he'll dig up next. Instead of being anxious, I'm just discouraged. I can only regret the years we spent together as friends."



The Seoul Gangnam Police Station confirmed the report had been filed, and they would check the truth of the case. However, the case is from 2010, and drug cases usually have a statute of limitations of 7 years.