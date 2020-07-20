SECRET's Ji Eun drops teaser schedule for long-awaited solo comeback

SECRET's Ji Eun is finally back!

On July 20 KST, the popular 2nd generation idol unveiled the teaser schedule counting down to the release of her 3rd solo mini album 'DREAM.' According to the schedule, teasers will begin to drop on July 22, starting with a photo teaser. The tracklist and a music video teaser will then be released on July 23 and 24, respectively.

Meanwhile, 'DREAM' is set to drop on July 26. The album will be the idol's very first release since her legal conflict with former agency TS Entertainment.

Check out the schedule below, and stay tuned for the teasers!