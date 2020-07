A Pink's Eunji is gearing up for her comeback with 4th mini-album 'Simple'.

On July 12 at midnight KST, she has released a track trailer 05 teaser titled "보습의 중요성" (Literally translated, "the importance of staying hydrated"). In the trailer, Eunji shows how to keep your washed hands moisturized while a small glimpse of the song plays in the background.

Stayed tuned for the release of Eunji's album 'Simple' on July 15 at 6 PM KST!