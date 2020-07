GFriend released a second official teaser for their music video "Apple", which will be their title song for their upcoming album '回: Song of the Sirens'.

On July 12 at midnight KST, the girls showed off their seductive voice and captivating styles in the second official teaser for their upcoming title track "Apple." Their 9th mini-album '回: Song of the Sirens' is set to release on July 13th, 6 PM KST.

What do you think? Are you excited about their new concept?