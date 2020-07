EXO-SC has just dropped another set of teaser images for their upcoming 1st full album '1 Billion Views'.





On July 12 at midnight KST, the latest set of teaser images for "1 Billion Views" was revealed via the group's official social media accounts. In this set of pictures, Chanyeol and Sehun perfectly pull off a retro grunge look, giving major throwback vibes.



EXO-SC's album '1 Billion Views' will be released on July 13 at 6 pm KST. Are you excited?