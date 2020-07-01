1THE9 face each other in 'Bad Guy' MV

1THE9 have dropped their music video for "Bad Guy".



In the MV, the 1THE9 members cross paths and come face to face against vivid backdrops. "Bad Guy" is the title song of the group's third mini album 'Turn Over', and it's about willing to be the villain for someone you love.



Watch 1THE9's "Bad Guy" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.