1THE9 have dropped their dance practice video for "Bad Guy".
In the dance practice video, the 1THE9 members practice the powerful choreography for their dramatic song. "Bad Guy" is the title song of the group's third mini album 'Turn Over', and it's about willing to be the villain for someone you love.
Watch 1THE9's "Bad Guy" dance practice above and their MV here if you missed it!
4
1
Posted by1 hour ago
1THE9 drop dance practice video for 'Bad Guy'
1THE9 have dropped their dance practice video for "Bad Guy".
0 265 Share 80% Upvoted
Log in to comment