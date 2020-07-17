8

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

TVXQ's Yunho talks about overcoming obstacles in 'Elle' photo shoot

TVXQ's Yunho talked about the overcoming obstacles during an interview with 'Elle'.

Yunho looked back on his 17-year career, saying, "I've gone through a lot of slumps until now and felt many limits, but I never backed down. Because I kept going, even when things got tough, I started to enjoy myself, and I realized I knew a lot more than I thought I did. That's why I like words like 'passion' and 'never gives up.'"

The TVXQ member is said to have taken on the wet concept for the photo shoot with ease, focusing on the shoot despite being constantly drenched with water. 


Take a look at Yunho's 'Elle' photo shoot above and below!

bitchyfangirl149 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

Still a hottie even after a decade <3

He is a true idol. He helps and volunteers a lot for the less fortunate.

Ohboy6912,012 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

Guys, send help.

