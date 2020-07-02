2AM's Jo Kwon reveals his parents' reaction to 'Jamie' musical

2AM's Jo Kwon has revealed his parents' reaction to the musical 'Jamie'.



On the July 17th episode of 'Entertainment Live', Jamie was introduced by his co-star Choi Jung Won, saying, "Musical actor, not singer, Jo Kwon. Even as his co-star and peer Choi Jung Won, I saw him on stage with heels on and thought, 'How impressive is he.' If I had a son like him, I'd be happy every day. I'm jealous of his mother."



Jo Kwon responded, "My mom cried when she came to my first concert, and I appeared on stage. As soon as I saw my mother and father backstage, they saw me and said, 'Our daughter is the best.'"



Jo Kwon, NU'EST's Ren, ASTRO's MJ, and Shin Joo Hyup are taking on the titular role of 'Jamie', which is set to run from July 4 to September 11 at the LG Arts Center in Gangnam.



Take a look at Jo Kwon's interview above.

