Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori & Rain reveal preview of dance group choreography on 'Hangout with Yoo'

Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain revealed a preview of their dance group choreography on 'Hangout with Yoo'.



On the June 6th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', the collaboration trio held a live stream with viewers, who asked to see them rehearse the choreography for their opening performance. They then went over their moves to UPTOWN's 1997 song "Meet Me Again", but it wasn't without hiccups.



When Rain wouldn't move back from his solo part, Lee Hyori expressed in annoyance, "Hey, move. He has the habit of staying in front and covering me. You shouldn't do that." Yoo Jae Suk then made fun of Rain for the way he ran when Lee Hyori prompted him.



What did you think of Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain's rehearsal?