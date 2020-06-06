CRAVITY's Seongmin is next in youthful concept photos for 'Cloud 9'

CRAVITY's Seongmin is next in the latest concept photos for 'Cloud 9'.



In his teaser images, Seongmin takes on a youthful concept as he rests his head and blows out his cheeks.



As previously reported, CRAVITY are continuing with their debut EP album 'Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are', and after promoting their debut song "Break All the Rules", the rookie boy band will be returning with "Cloud 9" on June 17 KST.



