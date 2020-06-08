CRAVITY's Taeyoung is a playful student in adorable teaser images for 'Cloud 9'

CRAVITY has unveiled "Cloud 9" concept photos for another member!
On June 8, once again at 9:09 PM KST, the group's agency Starship Entertainment dropped another set of concept photos, this time for member Taeyoung.
In the images, Taeyoung has a boyish playful quality, posing in what appears to be a school uniform-inspired outfit. The wide-eyed member boasts youthful visuals that perfectly fit the fresh, young love concept of "Cloud 9."
Meanwhile, the group will begin promoting "Cloud 9," a song from their debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are,' on June 17.
Check out Taeyoung's concept photos below!
