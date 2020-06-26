1

1

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 9 minutes ago

VERIVERY reveals highlight medley for 4th mini album 'Face You'

AKP STAFF

VERIVERY has revealed the highlight medley for their comeback album.

This upcoming album, 'Face You', is the group's 4th mini album! Although the album is comprised of six tracks, only five are available digitally, as the song "Thank you, NEXT" is CD-only. Meanwhile, "Beautiful-x" has been released via 'Road To Kingdom', which some might be more familiar with than others.

Judging by the preview medley, which song sounds like your favorite already? Stay tuned for more until the full release of 'Face You' on July 1 KST!

