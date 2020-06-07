TXT gets wild in 'relay dance' video for 'Puma'

TXT is the latest group to release a 'relay dance' video!

On June 7 KST, Mnet's M2 YouTube channel unveiled the 'relay dance' video for TXT's "Puma." In the clip, the boys impressively modified the song's difficult stage choreography into relay form, with each member taking their turn dancing for the camera.

Meanwhile, "Puma" is the second single from TXT's 2nd mini album 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity,' which came out on May 18. The music video for "Puma" was released on June 4.

Check out the video above!