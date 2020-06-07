N.Flying drops tracklist and highlight medley for 7th mini album 'So, Tong'

N.Flying has dropped two new teasers ahead of their comeback!

On June 7 KST, the FNC Entertainment band revealed both the tracklist and highlight medley for their 7th mini album 'So, Tong.' According to the teasers, the album contains six songs in total, including title track "Oh Really," "Flower Fantasy," "Youth," "I'm Gonna," "Last Song," and "E-Yo," which features lyrics personally written by the band.

Meanwhile, 'So, Tong' is set for release on June 10.

Check out both of the teasers here!