ASTRO to hold 'Ontact' online concert for fans later this month

ASTRO is gearing up for a special performance!



On June 28 KST, the Fantagio Music boy group will be holding an online 'Ontact' concert where they will put on a perform that takes advantage of the virtual space, offering fans stages that would otherwise be impossible to deliver offline.



The concert will be the first time that the group will perform together in full since their December 2018 'ASTROAD to Seoul' concert. It was created by the agency to provide fans with something to enjoy since the group has had to cancel previous fan meetings and performances.



Meanwhile, ticket purchasing and other event-related information will soon be released through Fantagio Music's official social media channels.

