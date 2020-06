ONEWE has a new treat for fans!

On June 28 KST, the RBW Entertainment band unveiled a rock version of their latest single "End Of Spring," the title track off of their first full-length album 'ONE.' In the video, the members are seen performing the song in a concert-like setting, making fans feel as if they are watching them live from the front row.

Meanwhile, 'ONE' was released back on May 26.

Check out the music video above!