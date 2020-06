E-TION has a new cover video!

On June 28 KST, ONF's lead vocalist released a cover of Joji's 2018 single "Attention." The video features the song's lyrics and various images of E-TION in a hip street setting.

Meanwhile, ONF recently performed as part of Pepsi's 'For The Love Of Korea' concert on June 27, alongside Kang Daniel, NU'EST, GFRIEND, Seventeen, Everglow, and CRAVITY.

Check out the video above!