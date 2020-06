3YE's latest comeback is less than a day away!

On June 28 KST, the trio unveiled D-1 teasers for their 1st mini album 'Triangle,' featuring title track "Yessir." While each of the images feature all three members, a different member stands as the center, allowing them fans' full focus.

Meanwhile, 'Triangle' is set for release on June 29.

Check out the three teasers below!