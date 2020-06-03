Weki Meki have revealed a mood teaser image for their 'Hide and Seek' mini album.
The teaser image below features snippets of the images in previous teasers. Fans can expect concept photos, a track list, an album highlight medley, and more next.
Weki Meki's third mini album 'Hide and Seek' drops on June 18 at 6 PM KST.
3
2
Posted by50 minutes ago
Weki Meki reveal mood teaser image for 'Hide and Seek' mini album
Weki Meki have revealed a mood teaser image for their 'Hide and Seek' mini album.
0 475 Share 60% Upvoted
Log in to comment