Weki Meki reveal mood teaser image for 'Hide and Seek' mini album

Weki Meki have revealed a mood teaser image for their 'Hide and Seek' mini album.

The teaser image below features snippets of the images in previous teasers. Fans can expect concept photos, a track list, an album highlight medley, and more next. 

Weki Meki's third mini album 'Hide and Seek' drops on June 18 at 6 PM KST.

