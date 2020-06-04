3

Posted by germainej

MONSTA X reveal dance practice video for 'Fantasia'

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X have revealed their dance practice video for "Fantasia".

In the video above, the MONSTA X members put their energy into practicing the choreography for their latest title song. "Fantasia" is the title song of the group's mini album 'Fantasia X', and it's about fulfilling someone's dreams.

Watch MONSTA X's "Fantasia" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it!

flop-star-1 pt 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

Wonho was the only relevant one .now this group is flopping

kursedbebe2 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

kihyun got even cuter lately

what a wonderful day to have eyes

