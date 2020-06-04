MONSTA X reveal dance practice video for 'Fantasia'

MONSTA X have revealed their dance practice video for "Fantasia".



In the video above, the MONSTA X members put their energy into practicing the choreography for their latest title song. "Fantasia" is the title song of the group's mini album 'Fantasia X', and it's about fulfilling someone's dreams.



Watch MONSTA X's "Fantasia" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it!