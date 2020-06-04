Big Bang's Taeyang reveals his honest thoughts on marriage and wife Min Hyo Rin

Big Bang's Taeyang revealed his honest thoughts on marriage and his wife Min Hyo Rin.



On June 4, Taeyang released his latest YouTube video 'Crystal Clear', and he talked to a friend about the thoughts that went through his mind during his military enlistment in 2017 and his marriage to Min Hyo Rin. The Big Bang member told his friend, dancer Lee Han Sol, "For a man to find a good person, get married, and make a family is eventually a good thing for the man. It's just a huge difference between what I achieve when I'm alone and what I can do when I need to take responsibility. You get more skilled than you can imagine."



He also said on his marriage to Min Hyo Rin, "We talked a lot about marriage. Me and my girlfriend. There would have been no point in dating for 4 years without marriage in mind." Taeyang added, "It's still hard. We still fight. We can't avoid fighting. In the end though, if I hadn't met this person, I don't think I would have thought about marriage. That's how good it is."



Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin tied the knot in early 2018.



