Lee Jin Hyuk has released his solo comeback MV teaser.

In this teaser for "Bedlam", the solo singer from UP10TION creates chaos in his office after midnight! As he transforms from an office boss to a casual rocker, Lee Jin Hyuk gets fans pumped with a catchy tune. Previously, the singer uploaded a teaser image with a Halloween concept, which means there's no guessing what role he will play next!

Stay tuned for Lee Jin Hyuk's 1st mini album 'Splash!', set for release on June 30.