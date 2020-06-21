27

Posted by KayRosa

Fan makes high quality figurine of BTS' Suga inspired by 'Daechwita'

An ARMY has made a perfect figurine for BTS's Suga!

Inspired by his look from "Daechwita" MV, this figurine is a spitting image of the BTS rapper, made by one fan. According to the community forum post where the fan shared the work, the figurine took them an entire month, as she worked on it day and night.

The fan also wrote that "There are a few spots that are unsatisfactory," but many netizens praised the detail in the figurine, praising her abilities in the comments. 

Do you think the figurine is similar to Suga from "Daechwita"?

 

  1. BTS
  2. SUGA
7

Kirsty_Louise
1 hour ago

Oh my God, if these were for sale Id buy it in a second. Incredible! The Bang PD drawing in the back too LOL!

3

naazy
1 hour ago

That looks really good! Damn it definitely looks like a lot of hard work went into it so kudos

