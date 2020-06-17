Kim Yoo Jung & Ji Chang Wook are living it up simple in newest teaser for SBS comedy 'Backstreet Rookie'

SBS's brand new romantic comedy 'Backstreet Rookie' premieres this weekend!

With just 2 more days to go until the series' premiere, 'Backstreet Rookie' has released teaser #4 starring Kim Yoo Jung, Ji Chang Wook, Sunhwa, and more, highlighting glimpses of the simple, but wild lifestyles of these fiery youths.

The teaser begins when an unpredictable new part-time worker by the name of Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung) forces her way in as an employee of a neighborhood 'GS25' convenience store, managed by the handsome but not too bright Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook). The convenience store manager and part-timer soon become entangled in all kinds of shenanigans, also dragging in some of their close companions.

Make sure to tune in to the grand premiere of SBS's hilarious romantic comedy 'Backstreet Rookie', this June 19 at 10 PM KST!