NCT's Chenle & Jisung open up about being the maknaes of a large group in 'Elle'

The official maknaes of not only teen group NCT Dream but also within the entirety of NCT, Chenle (born 2001) and Jisung (born 2002) greeted readers in the July edition of 'Elle' magazine!

In an interview which followed up after their pictorial, Chenle and Jisung reflected on their careers so far. Chenle looked back on his growth as a person by sharing, "I think if you think of yourself as all grown up, then that just proves that you're still young and immature. I think I can see my own growth when I can admit to my faults and imperfections."

Chenle also expressed his passion for honing his skills as a musician. He said, "Even if others may not see it, I often feel that I'm lacking in many areas. When I feel that way, I focus on practicing." Jisung also added on, "Because we debuted at an early age, all of the members want to become better. Especially when we watch sunbae idols' stages."

Finally, regarding their roles as the maknaes of a large group like NCT, the two idols revealed, "Of course it's great. We have a bunch of hyungs who are our good friends and are always close by."