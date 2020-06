Golden Child has dropped hints about their impending comeback!

On June 8 at midnight KST, Golden Child officially confirmed their June comeback date by releasing their comeback trailer titled "Take A Leap". The group is coming back with a new song on June 23 at 6 PM KST in approximately 5 months since their promotions with 'Without You' back in January of this year.

Check out the comeback trailer above, and stay tuned for more on Golden Child's comeback!