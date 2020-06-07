EXO's Chen makes a surprise appearance on Baekhyun's Inkigayo encore stage

EXO's Chen made a surprise appearance on Baekhyun's Inkigayo encore stage.



On June 7th's airing of Inkigayo, EXO's Baekhyun took the 1st place and held an encore stage after the show to celebrate this week's win. Chen was then spotted on the stage wearing a mask and a black beanie.

It seems he made an appearance to show support for the member Baekhyun but not everyone was happy to see him on air. Some of the comments from the netizens include: "He had the audacity to show up lol", "Wow he really does have a thick skin.", "Lmao it's so obvious. If he really intended to show support for the members, why didn't he come to Suho's stage?", "Don't you dare speak Hara or Sulli's name, using them as your shield. That's so low."



In related news, Chen announced his marriage back in February of this year and welcomed his first daughter to the family on April 29th.

