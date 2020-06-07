24

Posted by olmal

EXO's Chen makes a surprise appearance on Baekhyun's Inkigayo encore stage

AKP STAFF

EXO's Chen made a surprise appearance on Baekhyun's Inkigayo encore stage. 

On June 7th's airing of Inkigayo, EXO's Baekhyun took the 1st place and held an encore stage after the show to celebrate this week's win. Chen was then spotted on the stage wearing a mask and a black beanie. 

It seems he made an appearance to show support for the member Baekhyun but not everyone was happy to see him on air. Some of the comments from the netizens include: "He had the audacity to show up lol", "Wow he really does have a thick skin.", "Lmao it's so obvious. If he really intended to show support for the members, why didn't he come to Suho's stage?", "Don't you dare speak Hara or Sulli's name, using them as your shield. That's so low."  

In related news, Chen announced his marriage back in February of this year and welcomed his first daughter to the family on April 29th. 

urfavhoe194 pts 1 hour ago 4
1 hour ago

allkpop really triggers me, why do u only post the comments of the minorities because actually "most" of the comments were positive and everyone seemed really glad that he came and showed support to Baekhyun, and that post in particular was actually intended to spread hate, it was blogpost by some antis, so I don't see why u are labeling it as "news" if u go to other articles you will see that the majority of the comments are congratulating him for stepping out, its been FIVE freaking months u should move on with ur lives u pathetic ppl and please tell me WHATS WRONG WITH BEING A FATHER AND MARRING THE WOMEN YOU LOVE.

TheJoe8484595 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

I think that its pretty funny that these so-called fans would have the audacity to criticize Chen. If you dont like Chen and the decisions he makes, then fuck off. Very simple. Life happens and if you cant except the reality that one day idol group members will get married, then fuck off.

