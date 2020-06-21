6

4

Music Video
Posted by KayRosa

'Studio Choom' releases stunning choreography video for Stray Kids' 'God's Menu'

'Studio Choom' has released their 'Be Original' video for Stray Kids.

With their recent song "God's Menu", Stray Kids have been serving their fans some delicious heart attacks! In the captions for the video, 'Studio Choom' added the phrase: "Is this the popular performance eatery? This God's Menu from Studio Choom is addicting for all five senses. (0:55) *heart attack* help me enter this fandom, Hwang Hyunjin!

Are you also getting attacked by Stray Kids' "God's Menu" these days? Let us know which part is YOUR fave!

quark123955
12 minutes ago

Studio Choom is honestly one of the best channels on YouTube. Their video quality is incredible.

