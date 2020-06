Rookie boy group E'LAST has dropped two new videos for fans to enjoy.

The group is made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants Won Hyuk and Won Joo, as well as Choi-in, Seungyeob, Rano, Baekgyul, Romin, and Yejun. They've released the performance version of their debut song "Swear", as well as their choreography video.

Check out the performance video above and the dance practice below.