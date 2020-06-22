7

Wonder Girls and J.Y. park to reunite for 'Real Love Story'

Wonder Girls and J.Y. Park will be reuniting.

YubinSunmiSohee, and Hyerim will be reuniting with J.Y. Park on MBC's 'Real Love Story' to congratulate Hyerim and Shim Min Chul's marriage. Sun and Yenny couldn't attend due to personal reasons, but they'll be relaying their congratulations through a video call. It's been a while since Wonder Girls were seen together, especially with J.Y. Park, but they'll all be coming together for Hyerim's bridal shower.

The episode will air on the 22nd, so make sure to tune in at 10:50 PM KST!

who remembers yubin's iconic "JYP and the wondergirls"?

Oh yay how exciting! Wonder girls are so iconic and its been a minute since we last saw them mostly together

