Eunhyuk tells a story about Lee Seung Gi and TWICE when they met in the army

Lee Seung Gi and Eunhyuk showed their friendship!

Lee Seung Gi had brought on Eunhyuk as his friend on 'All the Butlers'. On the show, Eunhyuk had a funny story about Lee Seung Gi - he said, "When we were in the army, as soon as Lee Seung Gi met me, he asked, 'Are you close with TWICE?'. All the other soldiers also asked me the same question. I thought to myself, 'Seunggi is also a normal human.'"

Lee Seung Gi panicked when he heard the story and stood up, saying, "Didn't you say you were busy? Why don't we send my friend off first. We don't need to end at the same time," causing the other guests and members to laugh.