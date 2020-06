BTS has added yet another video to their 100 million list.

Just one day after "Idol" ft. Nicki Minaj hit 100 million views, BTS' "Black Swan" has now also joined the list. "Black Swan" was released in March, and the MV hit 100 million at around 8:15 AM KST on the 8th. This is BTS' 25th MV to reach 100 million views, meaning they've once again beat their own record for being the Korean artist with the most MVs over 100 million.



Congratulations to BTS!