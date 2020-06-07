ARMYs all over the world succeed in #MatchTheMillion campaign, collectively donates $1 million to #BlackLivesMatter movement

ARMY has succeeded in their #MatchTheMillion project.

After BTS donated $1 million to the #BlackLiveMatter movement, ARMYs all over the globe decided to make their own donation to match the $1 million. The movement was started just yesterday, and they've already hit their goal of $1 million. The donation will be divided equally to:



Black Lives Matter Global Network

Reclaim the Block

National Bail Out

Black Visions Collective

NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

NAACP

Advancement Project

The Marshall Project

Movement for Black Lives

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

Unicorn Riot

Brave Space Alliance

Black AIDS Institute

Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project

What an amazing fanbase! You can learn more about it here.