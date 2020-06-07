18

ARMYs all over the world succeed in #MatchTheMillion campaign, collectively donates $1 million to #BlackLivesMatter movement

ARMY has succeeded in their #MatchTheMillion project.

After BTS donated $1 million to the #BlackLiveMatter movement, ARMYs all over the globe decided to make their own donation to match the $1 million. The movement was started just yesterday, and they've already hit their goal of $1 million. The donation will be divided equally to:

  • Black Lives Matter Global Network
  • Reclaim the Block
  • National Bail Out
  • Black Visions Collective
  • NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund
  • NAACP
  • Advancement Project
  • The Marshall Project
  • Movement for Black Lives
  • American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
  • Unicorn Riot
  • Brave Space Alliance
  • Black AIDS Institute
  • Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project

What an amazing fanbase! You can learn more about it here.

quark123954,693 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

I'm so proud of everyone. I only contributed a very small amount, but together we can do anything. I love it when fandom uses their powers for good.

6

rania42,782 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

Like artist like fandom

BTS ARMY are inseparable

