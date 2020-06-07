ARMYs all over the world succeed in #MatchTheMillion campaign, collectively donates $1 million to #BlackLivesMatter movement

ARMY has succeeded in their #MatchTheMillion project.
After BTS donated $1 million to the #BlackLiveMatter movement, ARMYs all over the globe decided to make their own donation to match the $1 million. The movement was started just yesterday, and they've already hit their goal of $1 million. The donation will be divided equally to:
- Black Lives Matter Global Network
- Reclaim the Block
- National Bail Out
- Black Visions Collective
- NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund
- NAACP
- Advancement Project
- The Marshall Project
- Movement for Black Lives
- American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
- Unicorn Riot
- Brave Space Alliance
- Black AIDS Institute
- Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project
What an amazing fanbase! You can learn more about it here.
