BTOB's Eunkwang is melting hearts with his gorgeous and soothing voice.

The popular idol's most recent audio teaser for his upcoming solo album 'Entrance : FoRest' showcases Eunkwang's beautiful vocals that perfectly suit the emotional ballad tracks on his album. Listen to snippets of all the tracks to hear Eunkwang's healing music.

Check out the teaser video above and stay tuned for Eunkwang's comeback on June 8th!