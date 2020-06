TEEN TOP's Niel will be joining the Korean Overwatch team O2 Blast!

[Welcome New Player!]



O2 Blast의 새로운 선수를 소개합니다.



아이돌그룹 틴탑에서 활약하며, 오버워치 DPS 포지션으로 활발하게 활동 중인 NIEL 선수입니다!

O2 Blast의 명예 선수로 새롭게 합류한 NIEL 선수에게 많은 응원 및 관심 부탁드립니다.



감사합니다. pic.twitter.com/vrpoqyA2aB — O2 Blast (@O2Blast_OW) June 3, 2020

The idol was welcomed to the Overwatch contenders team through a Twitter post from their official account. The tweet states:

"Introducing a new O2 Blast player. You know him as a member of TEEN TOP, player Niel is actively playing the DPS position. We ask for your continued support and interest in O2 Blast's new player. Thank you."





Did you know that Niel was a gamer?