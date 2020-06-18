VERIVERY confirm their comeback date with 4th mini album 'Face You'

VERIVERY have officially confirmed the release date of their comeback mini album, 'Face You'!

This will mark the rookie boy group's first comeback in approximately 7 months, since they launched their new 'Face It' album series with their 3rd mini album 'Face Me' in January. Now, VERIVERY's ongoing identity series continues with their upcoming 4th mini album 'Face You', set for release on July 1 at 6 PM KST.

Meanwhile, VERIVERY recently competed as contestants on Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom', releasing a special single "Beautiful-x" and performing the track for the first time on the 'Road To Kingdom' finale.