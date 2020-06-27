Netizens are head over heels for BLACKPINK's gorgeous, modernized Korean hanbok outfits in 'How You Like That'

Netizens are absolutely head over heels for BLACKPINK's recent comeback concept, which features gorgeously re-envisioned, modernized 'hanbok' (traditional Korean clothing)!

If you didn't notice watching BLACKPINK's comeback MV for "How You Like That" the first time, the girls emerged wearing their modernized hanbok set of outfits toward the dance break:

The reformed pieces worn by the BLACKPINK members originally look more like this:

And partnering up with a professional, modern hanbok brand, BLACKPINK managed to pull off a unique Korean look in their own style!

The brand that Jennie and Rosé worked with is 'Danha Seoul', and the brand was recently seen promoting their work via SNS.

Netizens commented, "This is hella gorgeous, would love to see more K-Pop idols doing this kind of thing", "OMG at first I didn't recognize that they were hanbok, I just thought they were really unique", "So pretty, and the outfits go really well with the song too", "They really proved that hanbok can look modern and elegant", "The hanbok outfits were the prettiest outfits from the whole MV", "Wow those hanbok pieces are so gorgeous... but honestly BLACKPINK did a hell of a job pulling them off too, it's hard to make hanbok look natural", "Ahh I wanna know what brand they used for Jisoo and Lisa's hanbok pieces too TT", "Heol, my eyes are flipping inside out because they're so pretty... but also because of the prices...", and more!

The BLACKPINK girls were also seen wearing their modernized hanbok outfits during their exclusive comeback stage on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', so make sure to go watch if you haven't already!