A Pink has dropped more solo stage cams!

A Pink had released stage cams for Hayoung, Eunji, and Chorong's solo stages from 'Welcome to Pink World' yesterday. Today, we're getting Bomi, Na-Eun, and Namjoo's solo stage cams. Bomi covered Lee Hyo Ri's "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and Billie Eilish's "bad guy". Na-Eun covered the Pussycat Dolls' "Buttons", and Namjoo covered BoA's "Girls on Top".

You can check out Bomi's stage above and Na-Eun and Namjoo's below!