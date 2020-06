IZ*ONE's movie is the most-watched movie (or will be) this week!

The movie is not yet out, but will be out on June 10th. Tickets, however, already went on sale, and CGV reported that it was the #1 booked movie this week. It is booked by 26.3% of moviegoers, beating out Song Ji Hyo's 'Intruder' which had 23.4% of the moviegoers.

Congratulations to IZ*ONE! IZ*ONE is coming back very soon on June 15th with their 3rd mini-album 'Oneiric Diary'.