Woollim Entertainment kicks off 'Relay' trailer featuring INFINITE

Woollim Entertainment has revealed the first trailer for 'Relay'.

As reported, Woollim Entertainment has prepared to release their first-ever agency-wide single to feature their top notch idol singers: INFINITE, Lovelyz, Golden Child, Rocket Punch, and the Woollim Rookies. On May 26 KST, the company kicked off a trailer relay with a video featuring INFINITE's Sunggyu. Fans are already sharing their excitement for the vibe of the song, as well as the visuals.

Stay tuned for more trailers to come! Woollim Entertainment's collective single 'Relay' will be released on May 31 KST.