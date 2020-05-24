Woollim Entertainment artists to release first agency-wide single later this month

Woollim Entertainment artists will be releasing their very first agency-wide song!



On May 24 KST, the agency announced that they intend to release the new song later this month. As of the time the statement was made, the involved artists had finished recording the track and even wrapped up a music video shoot.



Meanwhile, Woollim Entertainment is home to K-Pop acts INFINITE, Lovelyz, Golden Child, IZ*ONE's Kwon Eun Bi and Kim Chae Won, Rocket Punch, and former X1 member Cha Jun Ho.

Stay tuned for more news about this exciting release!