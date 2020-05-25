Park Ji Hoon flies high with official MV for 'Wing'

Park Ji Hoon has released the full MV for "Wing"!

As announced, this solo singer has decided to release the title song MV ahead of the full drop of his 3rd mini album, 'The W'. In the MV, he soars with the back-up dancers with a synchronized choreography and shows off his charm against the backdrop of a natural landscape.

The song was composed by the team that produced "L.O.V.E.", his solo debut title track. Are you excited for the rest of the new album's songs? Stay tuned until 6 PM KST for the full drop!



