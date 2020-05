VICTON has released new teaser images for 'Mayday'!

After revealing the 'Venez' version of images, the boy group unveiled a new set of 'M'aider' version teaser photos for their comeback. As announced, VICTON will be promoting their 2nd single album 'Mayday', with a concept different from their last title song "Howling".

Are you excited for VICTON's comeback? Stay tuned for more until the full release on June 2 KST!