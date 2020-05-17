Gil introducing his son Ha Eum on 'True Dad Confession' gets mixed reactions from the public

Former Leessang member Gil introduced his 20 months old son Ha Eum to the public for the first time, however, not everyone was pleased to see his return.



At the end of the May 17th episode of Channel A’s 'True Dad Confession', Gil and his baby son made their first appearance on TV together. Gil said, "I sometimes wonder if I'm dreaming when my kid comes to my room in the morning, calling me a 'dad'". He continued, "It feels like there’s another me. We have similar tastes in food when we're eating and it's just amazing to see how my son is growing to be more like me. It's really fun and happy to be with him. I tend to probe him more carefully about what his thoughts are."

But not everyone welcomed his return. Many viewers were voicing their opinions against him given he was charged with DUI 3 times. They say they are tired of seeing celebrities revamping their image with their child.

What do you think?