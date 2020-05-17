5

Gil introducing his son Ha Eum on 'True Dad Confession' gets mixed reactions from the public

Former Leessang member Gil introduced his 20 months old son Ha Eum to the public for the first time, however, not everyone was pleased to see his return. 

At the end of the May 17th episode of Channel A’s 'True Dad Confession', Gil and his baby son made their first appearance on TV together. Gil said, "I sometimes wonder if I'm dreaming when my kid comes to my room in the morning, calling me a 'dad'". He continued, "It feels like there’s another me. We have similar tastes in food when we're eating and it's just amazing to see how my son is growing to be more like me. It's really fun and happy to be with him. I tend to probe him more carefully about what his thoughts are." 

But not everyone welcomed his return. Many viewers were voicing their opinions against him given he was charged with DUI 3 times. They say they are tired of seeing celebrities revamping their image with their child. 

What do you think? 

yaja-yaha 48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago

Aside from possibly having dealt with alcohol problems...
If having a child allowed him to make better choices if not for himself than for his child, that's great.
Some people do indeed need a shift in life (being single to married or becoming a parent) to enable them to make better choices & quit bad habits.
As of yet, he hasn't gotten into any 'trouble', so fatherhood as well as marriage is clearly something that has helped him. He clearly must be happier now than before.

pink_oracle 24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago

A man who has messed up as badly as him should not be allowed the privilege of being a public figure.

