TWICE's "Fancy" now has 300 million views on YouTube!

The MV for "Fancy" was released on April 22nd, and it reached 300,000,000 million views yesterday. It's been just a little over a year. It's the girls' 7th MV to hit over 300 million after "Like OOH-AHH", "Cheer Up", "TT", "Likey", "What Is Love?", and "Heart Shaker".

Congratulations to TWICE! You can watch "Fancy" again above.