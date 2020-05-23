Jimin, Suga, and Baekhyun top individual idol brand value rankings for May

Jimin has once again topped the brand-value chart for all idols in May.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, BTS' Jimin was at the top of the May data, followed by BTS' Suga and EXO's Baekhyun. 151,960,876 pieces of data were examined from April 23rd to May 23rd.

The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, Kang Daniel, Arin (Oh My Girl), V (BTS), Park Ji Hoon, Taeyeon (Girls' Generation), G-Dragon (Big Bang), Hyojeong (Oh My Girl), Heechul (Super Junior), RM (BTS), Hwa Sa (MAMAMOO), Solar (MAMAMOO), Jin (BTS), Jungkook (BTS), Minhyun (NU'EST), Seolhyun (AOA), YooA (Oh My Girl), Kang Seung Yoon (WINNER), Jiho (Oh My Girl), YoonA (Girls' Generation), Cha Eun Woo (ASTRO), Yonghwa (CNBLUE), Ren (NU'EST), Baekho (NU'EST), JR (NU'EST), J-Hope (BTS), Seunghee (Oh My Girl), and Jennie (BLACKPINK).

Congratulations to everyone!

