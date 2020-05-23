10

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Jimin, Suga, and Baekhyun top individual idol brand value rankings for May

AKP STAFF

Jimin has once again topped the brand-value chart for all idols in May.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, BTS' Jimin was at the top of the May data, followed by BTS' Suga and EXO's Baekhyun. 151,960,876 pieces of data were examined from April 23rd to May 23rd.

The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, Kang DanielArin (Oh My Girl), V (BTS), Park Ji HoonTaeyeon (Girls' Generation), G-Dragon (Big Bang), Hyojeong (Oh My Girl), Heechul (Super Junior), RM (BTS), Hwa Sa (MAMAMOO), Solar (MAMAMOO), Jin (BTS), Jungkook (BTS), Minhyun (NU'EST), Seolhyun (AOA), YooA (Oh My Girl), Kang Seung Yoon (WINNER), Jiho (Oh My Girl), YoonA (Girls' Generation), Cha Eun Woo (ASTRO), Yonghwa (CNBLUE), Ren (NU'EST), Baekho (NU'EST), JR (NU'EST), J-Hope (BTS), Seunghee (Oh My Girl), and Jennie (BLACKPINK).

Congratulations to everyone!

  1. BTS
  2. Jimin
  3. SUGA
  4. EXO
  5. Baekhyun
3 1,312 Share 100% Upvoted

0

naazy2,448 pts 34 seconds ago 0
34 seconds ago

Congratulations everyone!

Share

0

gookr1,385 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

YESS YOONGI YESS!! and jimins power is terrifying, but i looove it

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop, CLC, Sorn, Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Eunbin, Elkie, Yeeun
Is Sorn (CLC) teasing a comeback?
11 hours ago   2   1,340

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND