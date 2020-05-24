SF9 shows differently colored hair, making Fantasy hopeful for a comeback soon

Fantasy think that SF9 may be having a comeback soon!



Fans have noticed that many of the SF9 members have new hair colors that they've been giving peeks of. Zuho now sports bright blond hair, Inseong has jet-black hair (the first time since "O Sole Mio"), Youngbin has bright red hair (that he gave a very short peek at during a 'V Live'), and Jaeyoon recently showed off his blue-black hair and a new haircut.



Taeyang also has been keeping his hair a very wrapped-up secret:



Do you think a comeback is coming up?